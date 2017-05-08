“The Hatch” at Parker Whitney Elementary School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKLIN -- Debbie VanLiew's kindergarten class at Parker Whitney Elementary School in Rocklin have been learning about life cycles.

Through what VanLiew calls "authentic learning," students have been watching the 21 day process of chicken egg incubation.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On hatch day, students can see and experience chickens breaking through their eggs and seeing the world for the first time.

The unit on life cycles is held throughout the year and children get a chance to learn about apples, pumpkins, trees, frogs, silkworms and chickens.