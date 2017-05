Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIS -- Kids can learn confidence and fight their fears at Rocknasium's four-day summer camp.

Parents can sign up children ages 6 to 14 to zip line, climb, repel down boulder walls and learn rope skills at one of the first rock climbing gyms in the country.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Held during the morning and afternoon, parents will pay $125 for the first week or $235 for both weeks. A $15 discount can be applied for a second week of camp.

For more information and to sign your kids up for youth programs at Rocknasium visit their site.