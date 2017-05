3rd Annual Chocolate Week in Old Sacramento

Old Sacramento is hosting their 3rd Annual Chocolate Week celebration from May 8-14.

“Sweet, satisfying and sinfully smooth. Get ready to enjoy chocolate in oh-so-many ways – drizzled on fresh and warm mini donuts, spicy cayenne cocoa bites or even dripping in dark chocolate balsamic vinegar”

Monday, May 8

CHOC-LA-TRIVIA 7 p.m.

TANGO & CHOCOLATE 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 9

CHOCOLATE ARCADE NIGHT 5 p.m.

CHOCOLATE AND PAINT NIGHT 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 10

CHOCOLATE MIXERS 5:30 p.m.

CHOCOLATE PAIRING NIGHT 5 p.m.

Thursday, May 11

CHOC-TAILS 5 p.m.

Friday, May 12

CHOC-LA-TOUR 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 13

HISTORY OF CHOCOLATE LESSONS AND WORD GAMES All Day

CHOCOLATE TURTLE DEMONSTRATION 10 a.m.

Visit their website for more information on these events.