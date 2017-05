× Body Found in Feather River Identified as Aly Yeoman

LIVE OAK — The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the body found in the Feather River on Sunday is Aly Yeoman.

Yeoman, 20, disappeared on March 30. She was reported missing on April 1.

Just days later, her pickup and phone were found near an orchard in Live Oak. Her body was found in the river, less than half a mile away.

Investigators did not reveal a cause of death.