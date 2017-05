Please enable Javascript to watch this video

May is National Barbecue Month and what better way to celebrate than enjoying some mouth-watering food at Dickey's Barbecue Pit. Today they are celebrating guest appreciation with $2 pulled pork sandwiches. Their pulled pork is so tender they don't even need knives to prepare it! Celebrate National Barbecue Month and enjoy some pulled pork, ribs, sausage, and more at Dickey's!

More info:

Dickey's Barbecue

Multiple Sacramento area locations

Dickey's.com