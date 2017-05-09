Family Doctor Arrested in Sexual Assault Case

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY — A family doctor from Milpitas has been arrested on multiple sexual assault charges, according to the sheriff’s department.

Rajesh Kumar Singla, 36, is a family medicine doctor and a member of the John Muir Health physician network. His office is located at 1450 Treat Boulevard in unincorporated Contra Costa County.

Complaints from a female patient against Singla were reported to the sheriff’s office earlier this month. Following an investigation, Singla was arrested at his office.

He was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on two counts of sexual battery, two counts of indecent exposure and one count of attempted oral copulation.

He was being held on $130,000 bail, which he posted early Tuesday morning.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to call (925) 313-2621.