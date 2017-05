Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Relationship expert Joey Garcia is chatting with Simone about how couples can vacation without it leading to a breakup.

JOEY'S TIPS:

1. Schedule time alone on the vacation ( massages same time , different rooms or you take a surf lesson and your partner goes for a run)

2. Agree on how you will disagree before going on vacation

3. Remember what you love about each other (b/c being in close quarters can amplify the quirks and habits you don't like)