Legal Service Clients Left in Limbo After Owner’s Arrest

ROSEVILLE -- Clients of the Roseville location of Quality Law for Less were informed that the office on Melody Lane had been closed, thanks to a note taped to the door Tuesday.

"I have court tomorrow, and I don't know what I'm going to do -- now I need a lawyer," said a woman who didn't want to give her name outside the now-closed office.

Court documents obtained by FOX40 from the Sacramento County District Attorney's office say Shaun Smith, 33, who owns the legal service office had been arrested on charges of felony grand theft and forgery and was arrested back on April 20.

The documents also say that another man named Peter Halo is facing the same charges.

The felony forgery and grand theft charges stem from a grant deed to a home obtained by Smith and Halo that investigators say was under litigation.

"I don't know how that's a crime, says Larry Pilgrim Smith's attorney.

Pilgrim says he only met Smith on Monday and couldn't speak about specifics of the case.

When FOX40 contacted the city of Roseville about the law services office, city employees told us they have no record of Quality Law for Less at that location.

Pilgrim said his first mission is to have Smith's bail reduced from $500,000.

"He is not a risk," Pilgrim says.