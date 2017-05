Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Noelle Demartini joined Gary and Lori to talk about the upcoming "I Heart My Mom Workshop." She will guiding you and your mother in constructing a beautiful reclaimed wood heart that holds succulent plants. Make crafts with mom this Mother's Day with the "I Heart My Mom Workshop."

More info:

I Heart My Mom Workshop

Sunday

9:30-11am

891 Alamo Drive, Vacaville

(707) 474-9807

NoelleNicoleDemartini.com