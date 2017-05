Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today the Sacramento SPCA brought in Manny. Manny is an 8-year-old male Saffordshire Terrier and he is looking for a new home. He gets along really well with other dogs and children and he qualifies for the senior program. If the adopter is 65 or older Manny's adoption fee will be waived.

More info:

Sacramento SPCA

6201 Florin Perkins Road

Sacramento, CA, 95828

(916) 383- PETS

SSPCA.org