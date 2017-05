OAK PARK — Sacramento police investigated a deadly shooting in the Oak Park area on Tuesday.

The shooting happened about 5 p.m. near Sixth Avenue and 33rd Street.

Officers say a man suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound. The man died at the scene.

Police have not released suspect information or a motive for the shooting.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

#SacPD officers on scene of shooting near 33rd St and 6th Ave. PIO on scene. pic.twitter.com/lkLRqmTfwr — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) May 10, 2017

Stay with FOX40 and FOX40.com for updates on this developing story.