Paul is hanging out at the American Armory Museum in Fairfield as they prepare for a Veteran skydiving event. Ranger Road is going to sponsor 36 veterans to skydive for FREE. They will have tanks on sight so spectators can get an up-close look.
Preview of Ranger Road Veteran Skydiving Event
