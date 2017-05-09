Roseville Police Need Public’s Help Finding At-Risk Missing Man

ROSEVILLE — Roseville police need the public’s help finding an at-risk missing man.

Samuel Stratton-Brooks, 32, was last seen about two weeks ago near the Heritage Inn on Harding Boulevard. He is considered at risk because he has autism and other developmental issues, according to police.

He is described as a white man, standing about 5-feet-11-inches tall, with long black hair and green eyes. He has a tattoo on his wrist.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt, a white T-shirt and baggy blue pants.

Anyone who sees Samuel is asked to call the Roseville police at (916) 774-5000.