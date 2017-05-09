Style Hacks in Under 4 minutes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fashion Blogger Libier Reynolds is in the studio sharing some quick and easy ways you can turn up your style.

Libier will be teaming up with three other Sacramento Fashion Bloggers -- Heather Dubinetskiy, Hailey Titus, Kachet Henderson -- for a Pop-Up Shop called "Shop Our Closets"

Date: May 13, 2017

Time: 10:00 a.m.

Location: The Glass Slipper – 7725 Mariposa Avenue, Citrus Heights, CA 95610

100% of the tickets sales will benefit The Glass Slipper Organization, whose focus is to "empower and equip at-risk girls for life."

In addition to style, attendees have an opportunity to shop chic and vintage furniture pieces, some of which have been refurbished by the girls whose lives have been positively impacted by the Organization (to learn more visit: www.TheGlassSlipper.org )