SACRAMENTO -- Power lines are down on railway tracks at Taft Street and El Camino Avenue after a crash.

The lightrail in the area has been stopped and 11,434 SMUD customers are without power.

Most of the customers without power are in the Cal Expo Area.

At this time it is not known if anyone was injured during the accident that caused the outages.

