40 Blocks with Emily Baime Michaels

Emily Baime Michaels, executive director of the Midtown Association, got in the car with Gary for this segment of "40 Blocks." She talks about the expansion of midtown, which just so happens to be 40 blocks as well. Midtown offers great dining, shopping, nightlife, and it's getting bigger! Also, join the party at "Midtown Love" on May 18th. The event is being hosted a Faces Nightclub in the heart of midtown.

More info:

Midtown Love

Thursday, May 18th

6pm-9pm

Faces Nightclub

20th & K

$70 a person

(916) 442-1500

ExploreMidtown.org/MA-Annual-Gala