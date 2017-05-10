ACLU Warns Texas Travelers about ‘Sanctuary City’ Law

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTIN (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union has issued a warning about traveling to Texas because of the state's new law banning so-called sanctuary cities.

The ACLU said Tuesday that Texas travelers should anticipate "the possible violation of their constitutional rights" if stopped by police. The new law allows officers to ask people about their immigration status during routine stops.

Firing back at the ACLU, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton tweeted that a person has "nothing to worry about" if they're not breaking the law.

The law signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday doesn't take effect until September. Republicans reject claims that the law will lead to racial profiling and say it's needed to keep criminals off the streets.

ACLU officials have pledged to challenge the law in court. White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Tuesday that he hopes more governors follow Abbott's lead on sanctuary cities.