Body Found in Roseville House Fire

PLACER COUNTY -- Authorities are investigating the cause of a house fire on Robie Way in Roseville where a body was found Tuesday afternoon..

A neighbor told FOX40 they heard a loud pop and then soon saw flames coming from the home. A neighbor came out and tried to put the flames out but the fire department got to the scene quickly and put it out within minutes.

Neighbors say the man who is known to live there had a lot of stuff inside and outside the home leaving items throughout the yard. A neighbor says his lifestyle could have led to the fire.

At this time, the identification of the body is not known.