Celebrate Midtown Love!

John Adair of the Midtown Association joined Gary and Lori to talk about the upcoming "Midtown Love" event. Dine, drink, and dance in the heart of midtown at Faces Nightclub. The annual event allows for midtown businesses to network and promote everything great that midtown has to offer. Gary and Lori will be there emceeing the event. Celebrate the love for midtown with "Midtown Love." Get 5$ off a ticket now with promo code "Fox40."

More info:

Midtown Love

Thursday, May 18th

6pm-9pm

Faces Nightclub

20th & K

$70 a person

(916) 442-1500

ExploreMidtown.org/MA-Annual-Gala