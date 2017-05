Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIVE OAK -- A memorial is growing near the boat dock at Live Oak Recreation Area for Aly Yeoman, whose body was found in the Feather River on Sunday.

Community members have brought out flowers, crosses and balloons to create a makeshift memorial to pay their respects.

Yeoman's cause of death has not yet been released, although the Sutter County Sheriff's Office says an autopsy has been completed.