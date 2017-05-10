Davis Police Launch Internal Investigation into Picnic Day Incident, Release Dash Cam Video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIS -- Davis Police announced Wednesday that the department has started an internal investigation into an incident on Picnic Day, in which three officers were involved in a brawl with a group of people.

Three people were arrested that day. They have since been released after posting bail.

Since the April 22 incident, a number of witnesses came forward with varying accounts of what happened. FOX40 spoke with one of the men arrested, along with a witness, who claimed the police officers started the fight.

The police department maintains that the officers were attacked first.

Dash cam video released Wednesday shows an unmarked police van make a u-turn and stop in front of a crowd of people partially blocking a lane. Moments later, the fight started.

The Davis City Attorney's Office has brought in former Sacramento County Sheriff John McGinness to help conduct the internal investigation of the incident.

Police hope more witnesses come forward with their account of what happened.