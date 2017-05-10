El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Person of Interest in Homicide

EL DORADO — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to talk to a man in connection to a shooting that left one man dead.

Deputies were called out to Forni Road on Wednesday for reports of gunfire. Witnesses reported seeing a red motorcycle leaving soon after the shooting, ridden by a person with a black helmet. The motorcyclist headed toward Missouri Flat Road.

When deputies arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshots. Medics responded but the man died from his injuries.

Travis Eriksen, 36, has been identified as the person of interest. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees him or has information about the investigation, please call the (530) 621-6600.