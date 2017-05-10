K-9 Injured in Rancho Cordova Recovering After Surgery

RANCHO CORDOVA — A Rancho Cordova police officer and a sheriff’s department K-9 are recovering after they were injured Monday in Rancho Cordova by a suspect, who was later shot and killed by deputies.

The officer, who has not been identified, is recovering at home after being hit in the head with a rock by Mikel Mcintyre, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department. He had to get staples in his head, but he’s doing OK and is expected to make a full recovery.

K-9 Ranger was also injured by Mcintyre during the incident. Ranger was also hit in the head with a rock. His injuries to the face and muzzle area were extensive, and he had emergency surgery on Tuesday.

If the surgery is not successful, Ranger will have to retire. Right now it’s a “wait and see” situation. But he is in stable condition.