Kids Matter: Sunday Playday at Crocker Art Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Early childhood educator Michelle Steen is outside with Mae and some artistic kids to learn about how moms can spend Mother's Day at Crocker Art Museum doing some crafts.

Sunday Playday

Designed for children 4 to 6 and their grownups, Sunday Playday is a gallery-based artmaking experience. Led by a Museum educator, children participate in a fun make-and-take project using a variety of art materials, inspired by a different artwork each month. Through inquisitive exploration and open-ended activities, children are encouraged to develop school-readiness skills as they craft their unique creation. Sunday Playday is supported through a grant from the First 5 Sacramento Commission, which uses Prop 10 (tobacco tax) money to support the healthy development of children ages 5 and under.

Sunday Playday is offered at the Crocker Art Museum the second Sunday of each month, from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on a drop-in basis. It is free with general admission for museum members and free with general admission for nonmembers.