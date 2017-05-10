Listen to V Mornings on V101.1FM

Big Al and Ashley Caprice of V101.1FM joined Gary and Lori on the patio to talk about their all new morning show.  V Mornings is all about the people, culture, and community of Sacramento and features some of the hottest throwback hip-hop and R&B.  They will be participating in the "Midtown Love" lip-sync battle on May 18th!  Celebrate the people and culture of midtown for a one night party at Faces Nightclub.  Check them out at Midtown Love and listen to them every weekday morning on V101.1

More info:
V Mornings
Weekdays 5:30am-10am
V1011FM.com
Facebook: @V101FM