Lodi Residents to be Fined for Contaminating Wrong Bins

LODI — Putting waste in the wrong bin could cost you in Lodi.

Waste Management’s “Recycle Right” program went into effect on May 2. The purpose of the program is to stop the contamination of the green waste and recycling bins. Residents have been putting trash like bowling balls, paint cans and strollers into the wrong bins.

Residents who improperly dispose of garbage will get a warning on the first and second offense. A third offense comes with a $13.89 fee, which covers the cost of workers to remove the contaminants, and residents will also have to pay $87 a month for a 96 gallon trash bin.

Lodi's Recycle Right program is now in effect goal is to get people to stop throwing trash in recycle bins you can be fined if caught @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/YF17jxvcOR — Sara Zendehnam (@szendehnam) May 10, 2017

Waste Management is working with the San Joaquin Conservation Corps to check bins before the trucks make their rounds. Workers will just look inside the bin, officials say, not dig through anything.

Lodi city officials say they are on board with the program.