Midtown Love Menu at LowBrau

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Midtown Love" is an event happening in midtown that celebrates the businesses, art, and culture of midtown in one night of fun at Faces Nightclub. LowBrau is located across from Faces Nightclub and will be taking part in the love with their own Midtown Love menu. They will be serving up their signature sausages and signature drinks including their special Lavender Heights gin cocktail. Check out "Midtown Love" and enjoy some food and drinks from LowBrau.

More info:

LowBrau

1050 20th Street

(916) 706-2636

LowBrauSacramento.com

Midtown Love

Thursday, May 18th

6pm-9pm

Faces Nightclub

20th & K

$70 a person

(916) 442-1500

ExploreMidtown.org/MA-Annual-Gala