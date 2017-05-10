Midtown Love Menu at LowBrau

"Midtown Love" is an event happening in midtown that celebrates the businesses, art, and culture of midtown in one night of fun at Faces Nightclub. LowBrau is located across from Faces Nightclub and will be taking part in the love with their own Midtown Love menu. They will be serving up their signature sausages and signature drinks including their special Lavender Heights gin cocktail. Check out "Midtown Love" and enjoy some food and drinks from LowBrau.
More info:
LowBrau
1050 20th Street
(916) 706-2636
LowBrauSacramento.com
Midtown Love
Thursday, May 18th
6pm-9pm
Faces Nightclub
20th & K
$70 a person
(916) 442-1500
ExploreMidtown.org/MA-Annual-Gala