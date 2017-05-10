Salute to Service: Volunteers Needed for “Mobile Pack” Event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In today's Salute to Service, FOX40 is honoring a local law firm and a church in El Dorado Hills for their mission to help relieve hunger for the nonprofit "Feed My Starving Children."

Moseley Collins and Rolling Hills Christian Church aim to pack 275,000 meals during a two-day event. The event is called a "mobile-pack" and is seeking 1,500 volunteers to pay for and pack the meals. The meals are scientifically designed to help malnourished kids return to good health - and each pack costs just 22 cents.

"Mobile-pack" is scheduled for May 12-13 at 800 White Rock Road in El Dorado Hills. Volunteers as young as five years old are able to participate in the packing effort.

To get involved as a volunteer or to give to support the event, please visit the website for Moseley Collins Law Firm at www.MoseleyCollins.com or visit http://rollhillchurch.com and click on event.