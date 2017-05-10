Two Juveniles Hurt in Knights Landing Shooting

KNIGHTS LANDING — The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured two juveniles.

The shooting happened on Locust Street in Knights Landing just after midnight on Wednesday.

When deputies arrived, they found the two juvenile victims. They were both taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Witnesses say that multiple shooters may have been involved.

The identities of the suspects are not known, but detectives do not believe the shooting was random.

Anyone with information is asked to call (530) 666-8282.