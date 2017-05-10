Wife of ESPN’s Chris Berman Killed in Connecticut Crash

WOODBURY, Conn. — The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman was killed in a crash in Connecticut on Tuesday afternoon, FOX61 reported.

Kathy Berman was one of two people to die in the crash after a Lexus SC 430 rear-ended a Ford Escape, police said.

The Lexus, driven by 87-year-old Edward Bertulis, went down an embankment and into some water. Bertulis was pronounced dead, police said. The Explorer driven by Kathy Berman hit a pole and landed on its roof. She also was pronounced dead.

Police said Berman was a teacher and was married to Chris Berman for more than 33 years. The couple had two children.

“This is a devastating tragedy and difficult to comprehend,” ESPN president John Skipper said in a statement. “Chris is beloved by all his ESPN colleagues and for good reason: He has a huge heart and has given so much to so many over the years.

“We know how much his family means to him and all we can do at a moment like this is give him the love and support he will surely need at this hour. Our thoughts and prayers are with Chris, Meredith, Doug and the entire family.”

Berman joined ESPN shortly after it launched in 1979. He left as host of “Sunday NFL Countdown” after 31 seasons in February, but stayed with the cable network in a reduced role after recently signing a new contract.