Win Tickets to the Galt Strawberry Festival!

The Galt Strawberry Festival is back and FOX40 wants to send YOU to experience this ever growing festival filled with fun, food and entertainment for the whole family!

You wont want to miss fan-favorites such as the classic car show featuring over 100 cars, FOUR live bands including Latin Magic, a Kids Pageant, and the BATTLE OF THE CHEFS!

Join the weekend fun at The Galt Strawberry Festival Saturday and Sunday May 20th and 21st.

