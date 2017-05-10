Women’s Amgen Tour of California Begins Thursday; Dry Weather Expected

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE -- The Women's Amgen Tour of California begins at 10:40 Thursday morning in South Lake Tahoe.

The women's race will begin and end at Heavenly Mountain Resort both Thursday and Friday.

Full race information is available on the Amgen Tour website.

In some past years, weather has presented problems for the Lake Tahoe portion of the cycling event, but this year the weather is looking dry.

Spectators and riders will, however, have to deal with some windy conditions with gusts expected to reach about 40 miles per hour. Tahoe area temperatures will mostly be in the 60s during Thursday's race. On Friday, temperatures ranging from the mid-40s to mid-50s are expected during race time.