Adopt a Pet: Betty

Darren and Bobby Mann are outside with the loving dog Betty. She is four years old and ready to be adopted.
|BETTY - ID#A514189
My name is Betty and I am a spayed female, brown and white Pit Bull Terrier.
The shelter thinks I am about 4 years old.
I have been at the shelter since Apr 17, 2017.
Shelter Staff made the following comments about this animal:
Constant Companion: Looking for an emotionally secure, mutually satisfying, low maintenance relationship? I am all you need. Let me sit at your feet, walk by your side, and I'll be your devoted companion forever. (Socially motivated)