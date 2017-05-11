Adopt a Pet: Betty

Posted 11:00 AM, May 11, 2017, by , Updated at 10:59AM, May 11, 2017

Darren and Bobby Mann are outside with the loving dog Betty. She is four years old and ready to be adopted.

BETTY - ID#A514189

My name is Betty and I am a spayed female, brown and white Pit Bull Terrier.

The shelter thinks I am about 4 years old.

I have been at the shelter since Apr 17, 2017.

This information is less than 1 hour old.
Shelter Staff made the following comments about this animal:
Constant Companion: Looking for an emotionally secure, mutually satisfying, low maintenance relationship? I am all you need. Let me sit at your feet, walk by your side, and I'll be your devoted companion forever. (Socially motivated)