CHP Officers Stage DUI Stops at Safetyville

SACRAMENTO — The California Highway Patrol posted a video to its North Sacramento Facebook page Thursday, with tips on how to not get arrested for driving under the influence.

The video was shot at Safetyville, and featured kids driving Power Wheels getting pulled over by officers while possibly under the influence of cola.

The CHP says to avoid a DUI arrest, appoint a designated driver, call a taxi or a ride-sharing service, or stay where you are until you sober up.

The legal limit for blood alcohol content in California is 0.08 percent for most drivers, and 0.04 percent for commercial drivers. For drivers under 21 or with a prior DUI conviction, a BAC of 0.01 percent means a one-year driver’s license suspension.