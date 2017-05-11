Cycling Champ Fast Freddie Visits a Montessori

Four-time U.S. National Road Race Champion, Fred “Fast Freddie” Rodriguez visited California Montessori Project to share motivational and safety tips with students, while celebrating the Amgen Tour of California race stop in Sacramento, the nation’s Bike-to-School movement started by the National Center for Safe Routes to School, and national bike-to-school week.