FOX40 is looking for a director to lead the production of our newscasts using the Ross Overdrive production system.

This position requires a person who is the ultimate multi-tasker. Must be able to handle multiple live shots, breaking news, and be able to look ahead and adjust to changes while keeping the newscast moving.

We’re also looking for a proven leader who can lead our production crew and ensure the highest quality broadcast. Applicants must possess the ability to work well under pressure and work well with others. Strong organizational and logistical skills are a must.

Must be able to work flexible hours including weekends and holidays. We’re looking for applicants with at least 2 years of experience directing and/or technical directing newscasts.

Working knowledge of Ross Overdrive or experience with other production automation systems is a plus. Please apply online at www.tribunemedia.com. Job id#2017-45694