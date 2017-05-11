‘I Wanna Help Kill Them’: Chilling Texts Released after Utah Teen Found Dead, Man Arrested

SPANISH FORK, Utah – Authorities have released new details about the Utah man arrested for murder, accused of helping a 16-year-old girl commit suicide so he could film her death.

Tyerell Przybycien, 18, faces charges for murder and abuse or desecration of a human body.

Court documents revealed chilling text messages from Przybycien’s phone as well as the video he allegedly recorded of the teen ending her life May 5 near Maple Lake in Utah County, Payson Canyon.

In a string of texts to a friend on April 19, Przybycien wrote, “What you do if you knew a friend was trying to commit suicide?”

The friend replied, “Talk them out of ut. [sic].”

Przybycien replied, “The thing is.. I wanna help kill them. It be awesome. Seriously im going to help her. Its like getting away with murder! Im so f***** up. I’m seriously not joking. Its going down in about a week or two.”

Weeks later, on the day of the girl’s death, Przybycien wrote, “Bro It happened.. I helped her do it too and I feel so guilty.” “The thing is.. I wanna help kill them. It be awesome. Seriously im going to help her. Its like getting away with murder! Im so f***** up. I’m seriously not joking. Its going down in about a week or two.” – Tyerell Przybycien

Utah County authorities said Przybycien recorded the girl’s death and also purchased items to help her take her own life.

Officials said the 10-minute video on his phone shows the girl with a noose around her neck standing on a rock.

She then inhales a “large dose of air duster, loses consciousness and falls in a twisting motion.”

According to court documents, “at no point did the defendant [Przybycien] offer assistance to save [the girl’s] life or render aid but rather he can be heard commenting that her body should be depleted from any oxygen.”

Authorities said Przybycien told them the girl confided in him that "she had wanted to die for sometime."

Documents show Przybycien admitted he picked her up on May 5, he purchased the air duster and the rope and that he drove her to the Maple Lake area. Przybycien also admitted to helping tie the noose and to telling the girl he would kill himself as well.

Documents state Przybycien checked the girl's pulse after the hanging, didn't find one and left.

He said told authorities he "felt guilty for the role he played in [the girl's] death," according to the documents.

Przybycien is in the Utah County Jail on a $20,000 cash bail.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available 24/7 by calling 1-800-273-TALK. Californians can visit the state's suicide prevention resource site here.