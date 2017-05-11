Is Pie an Assault? Jury Still Deliberating Fate of Man Who Shoved a Pie in Kevin Johnson’s Face

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A Sacramento County jury has been deliberating the fate of a man who put a pie in the face of Former Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson for two days.

"We're going into more 40 or 50 hours since the jury has had the case," defense attorney Claire White said Thursday. "So, who knows?"

Sean Thompson admitted to shoving a coconut cream pie into Johnson's face last September at a Seeds of Hope dinner event. Thompson was taken to the hospital after Johnson retaliated, before he was booked into jail.

Thompson now faces a felony charge for assaulting a public official.

But is pie an assault? That seems to be the stumbling point for the jury.