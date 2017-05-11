Missing Sacramento Restaurant Owner Located

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Jesus Galvan got the good news he had been praying for about his mom, Araceli Zagoya, on Wednesday morning.

"I got a phone call yesterday morning and it was her. She told me she was OK, she was safe, and that she was with a Mexican official.

Galvan said his mother told him she was in Tijuana, Mexico, and the police there were questioning her ex-boyfriend, 28-year-old Pedro Sanchez.

The suspect, seen here on surveillance, had come to the family's restaurant, El Mirador, on Monday evening demanding to speak with Zagoya. As Galvan distracted Sanchez, he says his mom left in her own car, but he says the suspect followed her.

"He got a hold of her down the street, after I told her to drive off, and he took her by force," Galvan said.

That was Monday night, and with no word from his mother or police regarding her whereabouts in almost 36 hours, Galvan was thinking the worst when the call came in Wednesday morning.

"And, you know, yesterday was Mexican Mother's Day. So, I think the Virgin Mary helped her out and God was with her the whole time," Galvan said,

Galvan said his mom will stay away from the restaurant and Sacramento for the foreseeable future in order to recover from the strenuous ordeal.

Pedro Sanchez was scheduled to be released from jail in Mexico on Thursday night, apparently free to return to his home in West Sacramento, which has left Zagoya's family scratching their heads.

"It's not enough to get him? I don't see how something so serious and big like this wouldn't get him transferred over," Galvan said.