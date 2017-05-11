New Orleans Begins Removing Second Confederate Monument

(CNN) — As police stood between two opposing crowds, a crew lifted a statue of former Confederate President Jefferson Davis from its pedestal before dawn Thursday in New Orleans — the latest in a contentious plan to dismantle four Confederate monuments in the city.

It’s the second Confederate monument to come down after the New Orleans city council voted to remove the four landmarks back in 2015. After years of heated public debate and legal battles, recent court decisions paved the way for the city to relocate the four monuments.

Dozens of people — a crowd of monument supporters, and a crowd supporting its removal — gathered at the Davis statue early Thursday before it was removed, at times screaming insults and threats at each other. Police separated the sides with barriers.

As the statue was lifted shortly after 5 a.m. (6 a.m. ET), those who wanted it removed cheered, and sang the chorus from “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye.” One person held a sign that read, “Bout Time.” The monument’s supporters at that point watched mostly in silence, some holding up Confederate banners.

Earlier, some monument supporters chanted, “President Davis;” one man saluted the statue.

It wasn’t immediately clear how long it would take workers to remove the pedestal.

The statues in New Orleans are part of a controversy surrounding Confederate symbols, which some say represent slavery and racial injustice. Supporters say they represent history and heritage. The issue became especially prominent after the massacre of nine black parishioners in a Charleston, South Carolina, church by a self-described white supremacist in 2015.

“These monuments have stood not as historic or educational markers of our legacy of slavery and segregation, but in celebration of it,” said New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu in a statement.

“To literally put the Confederacy on a pedestal in some of our most prominent public places is not only an inaccurate reflection of our past, it is an affront to our present, and a bad prescription for our future. We should not be afraid to confront and reconcile our past.”

Jefferson Davis statue dedicated in 1911

The Davis statue stood on top of a roughly 12-foot column, and depicted the Confederate president with his right arm outstretched, towering over the street also named after him.

Davis lived in New Orleans after the Civil War and died there in 1889. The statue was dedicated in 1911.

In 2004, the words “slave owner” were painted on the base of the monument.

How they extracted the statue

Police had cordoned off the 6-foot tall bronze statue of Davis with a chain-link fence to keep protesters out.

Workers wore helmets as well as what appeared to be tactical vests and face masks. Cardboard and tape covered contractors’ names on equipment involved in the controversial operation — the same methods used during the first Confederate landmark removal on April 24.

Around 4 a.m., two workers approached the Davis statue in a work lift and wrapped part of it in green plastic.

They tied the statue’s torso with yellow straps, securing it to a crane. One worker dislodged the statue’s base from the column using a long flat tool.

Two more statues scheduled for removal

Last month, the city dismantled the first of its four monuments scheduled for removal — an obelisk commemorating the Battle of Liberty Place. The monument marked a deadly fight between members of the “Crescent City White League,” a group opposed to the city’s biracial police force, and state militia after the Civil War.

The remaining two monuments — those of Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Pierre Gustave Toutant Beauregard — are also scheduled for relocation.

Landrieu’s office has not revealed when the two remaining statues will come down.

The mayor’s office said the city has secured private funding to remove the moments. Landrieu said the statues will be put in storage while the city looks for a suitable place to display them, such as a museum.