Andrea Faria, event manager of the Citrus Town Center, talks about the upcoming Outdoor Movie Night. They will be screening the animated film "Sing." This free event is held conveniently at the Citrus Town Center, which features a great selection of stores for dining and shopping.

More info:

Outdoor Movie Night

Free this Saturday

7:30pm

Citrus Town Center

Greenback and Sunrise Blvd.

(916) 903-7076

CitrusTownCenter.com

Facebook: Citrus Town Center

Twitter: @CitrusTownCenter