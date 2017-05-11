‘Over The Edge’ Fundraiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Over The Edge is truly a different kind of fundraiser. They are sending nearly 70+ participants rappelling down Residence Inn by Marriott Sacramento Downtown at Capitol Park, a 16-story hotel in the heart of downtown. This event is designed to give back to the community and empower young people to achieve sustainable change. Whether you become an Edger, a Sponsor, a Volunteer or even want to "Toss Your Boss", you will make a significant difference in the life of foster kids and at-risk youth in the Sacramento Region.

This is the second time this event is being held Over The Edge and Stanford Youth Solutions' challenge is about more than just the thrill of rappelling. This event uniquely reflects their work to take youth and families off the edge. Sarah is facing her fears and is going to make her way down the 16-story hotel.