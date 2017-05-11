Pedestrian in Wheelchair Struck, Killed By Car in North Highlands

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH HIGHLANDS -- One person is dead after getting hit by a car on Watt Avenue and Myrtle Avenue in North Highlands around 3:45 a.m. Thursday.

According to the CHP, a single car struck a pedestrian wearing dark clothing in a wheelchair near Watt Avenue.

It has not been confirmed if the person that was struck was crossing Watt Avenue, was waiting on the center median or if he or she was in the middle of the road.

It is not known if the driver of the sedan involved suffered any injuries.

The scene was cleared shortly after 5 a.m.