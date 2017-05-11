Sacramento Police Surround Home with Possible Connection to Deadly Fruitridge Road Shooting

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento police are outside a home on Rotella Drive because of a possible connection to Thursday’s deadly shooting on Fruitridge Road.

Police are focusing on one home, but can’t say whether someone is inside the home or if there’s a threat. But some residents in the neighborhood are being evacuated.

“I’m scared, I am terrified, this can’t be real, it’s got to be a dream, maybe a movie, I just want to wake up out of this,” neighbor Vickie Bias said.

No other information was immediately available.