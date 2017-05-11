Sixth-Graders Bring Prescription Pills from Home, Make Other Students Sick

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Fourth-grader Julieanna Fernandez is proud to show off the Mission Santa Barbara project she had on display for Thursday night's open house at Stockton's Wagner Holt Elementary School.

Her favorite piece? "The fountain!"

With lessons that excite the kids...

"The principal cares. The vice principal cares. The after school program is just excellent."

And rave reviews like that from fifth-grade parents like Janice Newton, it's clear parents here are pleased.

With so much to like about Wagner Holt Elementary School, what parents say they don't like is hearing that sixth-graders shared prescription drugs around campus and got one another sick.

"It's crazy, yeah," said Richard Fernandez, Julieanna's dad.

"I hadn't heard about it until now. That's not good of course," said Renee Soito, parent of a Wagner Holt first grader.

One mom who says her daughter was in the sixth-grade math class where the drugs were shared, was too afraid of retaliation to have her face or voice recorded.

But, she did tell FOX40 that students passing the meds told their classmates the pills were muscle relaxers and that 14 kids were involved in handing them around.

According to her daughter, one child swallowed 11 of them -- another, nine -- both having to go to the hospital.

Neither Wagner-Holt's principal nor its assistant superintendent over elementary education was willing to answer questions on camera about this incident, but the Lodi Unified School District did issue a statement from Elodia Ortega-Lampkin.

It reads in part, "staff reacted immediately by making sure the students involved received medical attention, communicated with parents, and provided support to all students involved. All students are safe."

Lexi Newton heard about the circulating meds the day some of the oldest kids on campus took them in the bathroom and got sick.

She wanted no part of it.

"Because you don't know what it is," said the fifth-grader, wrinkling up her nose.

And though the district says the pills were taken from home without any parent's knowledge, Lexi's mom says.

"Can I tell you the truth? It's the parent's fault. I'm sorry to say that, but what are you doing allowing your sixth-grader to bring prescription drugs to school? I'm sorry, ours is locked up in a cabinet," said Janice Newton.

According to the school district, "appropriate discipline actions" have been taken against the students involved.

The district is also asking parents to talk to their children about the dangers of medication, drugs and making good choices.