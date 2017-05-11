Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kelly Siefkin, VP of commuications and marketing at the Sacramento Food Bank, joined Gary and Lori in the kitchen to talk about the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. Paper bags will be delivered to your mailbox and you can fill the bag with any non-perishable foods to be donated to the Sacramento Food Bank. Once filled, place your bag near the mailbox to be picked up by your postal carrier. Give back to the community with "Stamp Out Hunger."

More info:

Saturday

(916) 456-1980

SacramentoFoodBank.org

#StampOutHunger