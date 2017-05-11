Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jenn B, the Queen of Dating, stopped by to talk about the 3rd Annual Summer Luau Pub Crawl. This day of fun includes drink specials, games, trivia, raffle prizes at every bar and you get to meet new friends. There will be prizes for the best dressed Hawaiian-themed outfits. Kupros Craft House will be the second stop of the Pub Crawl and they joined us as well to cook up some amazing tacos. Check out the Summer Luau Pub Crawl this Saturday!

More info:

Summer Luau Pub Crawl

Saturday, 4pm

2326 J. Street

Starts at Cornerstone Cafe

(916) 546-8387

Luau3.NightOut.com