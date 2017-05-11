The Burger Patch Pop-Up Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Phil Horn (Owner of The Burger Patch) is launching a really exciting new restaurant with a 1-day Pop-Up Preview at 1801 L on May 13th. The concept is 100% Plant-based burgers, fries and shakes, served fast. The focus is on providing a nostalgic taste using modern ingredients. He will be the first in Sacramento to serve the new highly touted Beyond Meat Beyond Burger patties. This event will act as a fundraiser for The Food Literacy Center.