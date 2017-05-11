Your Weekend, May 11

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Find out the best places to be this weekend, courtesy of Sacramento365.

Old Sacramento Chocolate Week 565681

Old Sacramento

Mon 5/8 – Sun 5/14

Times vary by event

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/old-sacramento-chocolate-week-2/

Amgen Tour of California 538849

Downtown Sacramento

Sat 5/13 10am-3pm & Sun 5/14 9am-4pm

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/amgen-tour-california/

BerryFest 468488

Placer County Fairgrounds & Event Center

Sat 5/13 & Sun 5/14 10am-6pm

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/berryfest/

International Festival

Village Green Park

Sat 5/13 5pm-9pm

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/international-festival/

Make It a Night Pick:

Dress Up Wine Down

The Handle District

Sat 5/13

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/dress-up-wine-down-3/

Restaurant:

The Rind

1801 L Street, Sacramento, CA 95811

http://www.therindsacramento.com/index.html

Bar:

58 Degrees and Holding Co.

1217 18th Street, Sacramento, CA 95811