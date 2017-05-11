Your Weekend, May 11

Find out the best places to be this weekend, courtesy of Sacramento365.
Old Sacramento Chocolate Week 565681
Old Sacramento
Mon 5/8 – Sun 5/14
Times vary by event
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/old-sacramento-chocolate-week-2/
Amgen Tour of California 538849
Downtown Sacramento
Sat 5/13 10am-3pm & Sun 5/14 9am-4pm
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/amgen-tour-california/
BerryFest 468488
Placer County Fairgrounds & Event Center
Sat 5/13 & Sun 5/14 10am-6pm
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/berryfest/
International Festival
Village Green Park
Sat 5/13 5pm-9pm
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/international-festival/
Make It a Night Pick:
Dress Up Wine Down
The Handle District
Sat 5/13
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/dress-up-wine-down-3/
Restaurant:
The Rind
1801 L Street, Sacramento, CA 95811
http://www.therindsacramento.com/index.html
Bar:
58 Degrees and Holding Co.
1217 18th Street, Sacramento, CA 95811