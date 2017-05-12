× Arrest Made in Fruitridge Road Double Homicide, Second Suspect Sought

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department said a man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of two teens on Fruitridge Road.

Hieu Hoang, 20, was arrested Friday — just a day after 19-year-old Daniel Robert Murti and 15-year-old Sergio Murti, two brothers, were killed in broad daylight.

Investigators are looking for a second suspect in the shooting, described only as a Hispanic male, between 18 and 22 years old, about 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighing 130 to 150 pounds.

Detectives have not yet determined a motive behind the shooting.

Family of the Murti brothers said Friday that they are still in shock, and a vigil would be held later in the evening. Before news of Hoang’s arrest broke, they demanded the suspects in the shooting turn themselves in.